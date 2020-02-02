Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

BY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised Byline Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

BY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

