Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE BY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $752.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 371,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

