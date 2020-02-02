C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Stephens

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.85.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.