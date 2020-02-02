Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,985,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

