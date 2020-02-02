Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Caleres stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 440,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a PE ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

