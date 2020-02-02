Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.30-5.50 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $95.09 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.12.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.