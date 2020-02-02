Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $299.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $294.00 to $299.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.81. 695,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

