Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

CBNK stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. 39.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

