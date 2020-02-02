Cappasity (CAPP) Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.02 million and $85,758.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.05935235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

