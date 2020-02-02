Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.45.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Capri by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 569,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 489,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

