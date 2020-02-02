Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.48 Billion

Analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post $39.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.54 billion and the lowest is $39.39 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $37.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $152.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.15 billion to $160.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after acquiring an additional 742,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,074,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 236.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,143,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.21. 7,692,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,600. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

