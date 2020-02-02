Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $49.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 264,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,098. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -453.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

