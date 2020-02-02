Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $29,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,795,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,936. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

