Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.67. Caterpillar also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.50-10.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

