CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

