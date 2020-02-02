Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

CELC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $113.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.42. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.