Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.83 on Friday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $52,774,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $34,498,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.