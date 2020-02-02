Cfra Increases Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $46.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cfra from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

LAZ stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 41,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

