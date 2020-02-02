Chainlink Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $963.60 million and approximately $118.29 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, Kyber Network, Binance, COSS, Huobi, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.