Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 5.7% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $43,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,787,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,142,000 after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,462 shares of company stock worth $33,394,756. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,113,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

