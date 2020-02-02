ChatCoin Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $2.26 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, EXX, OKEx and BigONE. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046425 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,405.31 or 1.00291139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000752 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00053342 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, BigONE, EXX, Coinnest, OKEx, ZB.COM, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

