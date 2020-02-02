ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report sales of $9.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.58 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $35.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.24 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,955.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,851,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

