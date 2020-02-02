ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $44.67 Average PT from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,128,062.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $55,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 389,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,240. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

