Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $61,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

