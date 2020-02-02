Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.64-2.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.641-4.641 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.64-2.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.81.

NYSE CHD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $74.22. 3,679,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

