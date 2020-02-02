Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5% to $4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 3,679,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,450. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.