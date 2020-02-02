CIBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by CIBC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

MEOH opened at $32.45 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

