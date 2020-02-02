Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 429,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 231.48% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cimpress by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cimpress by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

