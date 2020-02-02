Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $110.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

CINF traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $104.95. 976,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,387. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

