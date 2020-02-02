Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 237.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 241,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,724 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 436,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.