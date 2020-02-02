CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in CIT Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CIT Group by 121.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,295. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

