Citigroup Boosts Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,605.76 ($21.12).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,348 ($17.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 898.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,481.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,435.53. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

