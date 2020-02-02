Citigroup Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $135.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.55.

Shares of TROW traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

