CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 13,803.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $29.56 on Friday. CNB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $450.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

