Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 209,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

RQI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $16.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

