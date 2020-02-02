Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0035 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $112,622.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

