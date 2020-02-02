Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $73.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

