Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

CL stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

