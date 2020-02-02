Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will report sales of $32.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. Colony Credit Real Estate reported sales of $25.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $103.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.45 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $167.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle bought 50,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,285.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David A. Palame bought 25,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 1,498,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,000. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.