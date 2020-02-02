Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 239,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

