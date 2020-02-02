Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.96. Command Center shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 7,112 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Command Center stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Command Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

