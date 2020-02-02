Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. Community Financial Cor has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $147,435.39. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.