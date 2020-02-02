Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 9.7%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.29, approximately 2,515,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,698,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

