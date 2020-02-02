Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.51 ($45.94).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

SGO stock traded down €0.51 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €34.24 ($39.81). 1,698,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.45. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

