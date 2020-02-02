Comparing People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) & Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.66 $520.40 million $1.39 11.09 Equitable Financial $17.48 million 2.23 $1.57 million N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 22.51% 8.16% 1.08% Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for People’s United Financial and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

