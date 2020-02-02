Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $523.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.43 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

