Conceal Market Cap Reaches $779,645.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $779,645.00 and $137,763.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.73 or 0.01241535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00047116 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00204799 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,355,302 coins and its circulating supply is 6,021,754 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

