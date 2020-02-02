ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNOB. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $23.61. 132,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,098,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

