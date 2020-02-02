Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.30. 981,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.