Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,167. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.81. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

